Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Officially comes off DL

Kershaw (biceps) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Thursday's start against the Phillies.

Kershaw has been activated from the disable list after missing nearly an entire month dealing with biceps tendinitis. He's slated to make his first start since May 1 against Arizona, when he allowed two runs across six innings. Despite a 1-4 record, Kershaw sits with a 2.86 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 48 strikeouts across 44 innings.