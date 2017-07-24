Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Officially lands on DL

Kershaw (back) was placed on the disabled list Monday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As expected, the Dodgers' ace will head to the disabled list to rest his ailing back. Kershaw is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, although a more official timetable for his return should emerge once he meets with doctors in the coming days.

