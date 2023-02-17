Kershaw announced Friday he will not participate in the World Baseball Classic, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kershaw previously said he was facing "challenges" getting cleared to play in the WBC. While he still did not specify what those challenges were, he made sure to note there are no concerns regarding his health. Kershaw will now remain with the Dodgers for the rest of spring in preparation for the 2023 season.
