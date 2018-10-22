Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Officially named as Game 1 starter
Kershaw was confirmed as the starter for Game 1 of the World Series in Boston on Tuesday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
The decision was an expected one, despite Kershaw pitching Saturday to close out the Brewers in Game 7 of the NLDS. The Dodgers' ace threw just 15 pitches in that game, the equivalent of a standard bullpen session, so he should be ready to go without a pitch count on Tuesday. Kershaw made two starts and one relief appearance in last year's World Series, finishing with a 4.02 ERA in 15.2 innings.
