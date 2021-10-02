Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm discomfort Saturday.
Kershaw exited Friday's win over Milwaukee with a forearm injury and said that it's unlikely that he'll be able to pitch during the postseason. Right-hander Mitch White was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his place on the active roster.
