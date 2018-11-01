Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Option deadline extended

Kershaw and the Dodgers agreed to extend the deadline on his option decision until Friday.

The original deadline for Kershaw to decide whether he'll opt out of the final two years of his contract -- worth $65 million -- was Wednesday night. Despite a slight downtick in velocity, Kershaw still posted a 2.73 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 26 starts in 2018.

