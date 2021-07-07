Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left forearm inflammation, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kershaw threw only 54 pitches in his last start Saturday with the outing shortened by rain, and he'll end up on the injured list rather than making another start before the All-Star break. The left-hander was poised to pitch Friday versus the Diamondbacks, but the Dodgers will now have to fill another spot in the rotation. The 33-year-old will be eligible to be activated for the start of the second half July 16 in Colorado, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready by that point.