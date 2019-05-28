Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Picks up fifth win
Kershaw (5-0) picked up the win against the Mets on Monday, giving up three earned runs on 10 hits over six innings, striking out five and walking one as the Dodgers bagged a 9-5 victory.
The 10 hits were a season high, but the left-hander still hurled a third straight quality start and moved his record to a perfect 5-0. Kershaw now sports a 3.46 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and a 49:9 K:BB through 52 innings. He lines up to take on the Phillies in his next start at home on Saturday.
