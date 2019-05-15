Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Picks up third win
Kershaw (3-0) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings en route to a victory over the Padres on Tuesday.
All three runs Kershaw allowed came by way of the home run, including a 423-foot blast to center by former teammate Manny Machado. Still, the former MVP and Cy Young Award winner navigated his way to a fourth quality start in five outings this season and earned his third win in his last four games. Kershaw's velocity and strikeouts may be down this season, but he remains one of the most feared lefties in the game. He'll carry a 3.40 ERA and 0.96 WHIP into his next scheduled start against Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
