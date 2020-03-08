Play

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Pitching minor-league game Monday

Kershaw is scheduled to pitch in a minor-league camp game Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The 31-year-old has looked sharp during his first two spring outings, allowing only two hits across 4.2 scoreless innings and racking up eight strikeouts. Kershaw's 3.03 ERA during 2019 was his highest mark since his rookie season in 2008. The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner continues to hold himself to high standards entering his thirteenth campaign with the Dodgers.

More News
Our Latest Stories