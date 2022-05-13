Kershaw was placed on the 15-day injured list with right SI joint inflammation Friday.

Kershaw was initially slated to start Friday's game against the Phillies, but he's dealing with a pelvic issue that will force him to spend time on the injured list. Walker Buehler, who was scheduled to start Saturday, will be bumped up to start Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Kershaw was off to a dominant start in 2022, posting a 1.80 ERA and 0.73 WHIP in 30 innings over his first five starts of the year. It's not yet clear when Kershaw will be able to return, but the team believes his injury is a short-term issue, Hoornstra reports.