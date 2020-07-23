Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list with back stiffness Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw was slated to start in the Dodgers' Opening Day matchup against the Giants on Thursday, but he'll instead miss at least 10 days as a result of back stiffness that flared up Tuesday. Dustin May was recalled in a corresponding move and will serve as the Opening Day starter in Kershaw's place. The exact severity of Kershaw's injury is unclear, and no timetable has been established for his return.