Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch again

Kershaw (back) played catch again Saturday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The Dodgers' training staff gave Kershaw the green light to play catch Friday, ahead of schedule. It would seem he responded well to the activity as he got right back to work Saturday, but Kershaw remains without a definitive timetable for a return to action. Kershaw has said that he doesn't have shooting pain down his leg like he did last year, but even so, he'll likely need at least a month to work his way back.