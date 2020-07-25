Kershaw (back) played catch up to 90 feet Friday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Kershaw's MRI came back clean Friday, and he was able to resume throwing just one day after being placed on the 10-day injured list with back stiffness. The southpaw didn't sound too concerned about the injury after throwing and said that he hopes to return shortly after spending the minimum of 10 days on the injured list.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: MRI comes back clean•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Placed on injured list•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Working on changeup•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Goes six innings in final tuneup•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Hurls 91 pitches Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Confirmed as Opening Day starter•