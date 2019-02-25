Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch Monday
Kershaw (shoulder) played catch Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
While there has been no word as to how Kershaw felt afterwards, it's encouraging to see the southpaw resume throwing after a frustrating bullpen session last Wednesday led to a brief shutdown period. If Kershaw checks out OK in the coming days, he could be cleared to resume mound work later in the week, giving him plenty of time to get up to speed before the start of the season.
