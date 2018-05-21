Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch Monday
Kershaw (biceps) was able to play catch Monday following his 30-pitch bullpen session Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
The fact that Kershaw was able to throw the day after participating in his first bullpen session since the injury is great news for the Dodgers. He's expected to toss another bullpen Wednesday (30-40 pitches) followed by a simulated game Saturday. If all goes well, Kershaw could make his return to the rotation by late next week.
