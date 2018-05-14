Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch Sunday
Kershaw (biceps) played catch prior to the Dodgers' game Sunday against the Reds, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
It's encouraging sign that Kershaw has been able to play catch for several days in a row, but with the lefty having yet to resume mound work, it appears unlikely that he'll be activated from the 10-day disabled list this week. That presumably puts Ross Stripling on track for at least one more turn through the rotation over the weekend in Washington, though the Dodgers have yet to confirm as much. Expect a more defined target date for Kershaw's return to become crystallized once the ace is able to face hitters in batting practice.
