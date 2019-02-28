Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch Thursday

Kershaw (shoulder) played catch for five minutes Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Three days after his second shutdown of the spring, Kershaw got back at it, making 25 throws while conditioning coach Brandon McDaniel and pitching coach Rick Honeycutt looked on. Kershaw was discouraged with a live BP session last week and it has since been revealed that he's battling a left shoulder issue. He's one of the biggest wild cards on the board in fantasy drafts right now.

