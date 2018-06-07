Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch Thursday
Kershaw (back) played catch and began "moderate strength stuff" according to manager Dave Roberts, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.
Roberts added that it was a good week for Kershaw, who was recently diagnosed with a lower-back strain last weekend, and is expected to remain sidelined until July. Though he could wind up on the shelf until after the All-Star Game, the left-hander received a bit of good news as an MRI ruled out any sort of structural damage to the disks in his back. Expect another update on his status as he continues to rehab this latest injury.
