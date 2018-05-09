Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch Wednesday
Kershaw (biceps) played catch Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Kershaw landed on the disabled list over the weekend with biceps tendinitis, but a recent MRI revealed he avoided any structural damage. According to Gurnick, the 30-year-old started at 30 feet and worked out to 60 feet, where he threw for about five minutes before calling it quits. While this is certainly an encouraging step for the ace, he remains without a concrete timetable for his return.
