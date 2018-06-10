Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays long toss Sunday
Kershaw (back) played catch at 60 feet Sunday, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNetLA reports.
Kershaw was reportedly throwing with high intensity Sunday morning, which is obviously a positive sign. He'll still need to begin throwing bullpen sessions and simulated games before potentially going on a minor-league rehab stint in the coming weeks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. He remains on track for an early-July return.
