Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays long toss Sunday

Kershaw (back) played catch at 60 feet Sunday, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNetLA reports.

Kershaw was reportedly throwing with high intensity Sunday morning, which is obviously a positive sign. He'll still need to begin throwing bullpen sessions and simulated games before potentially going on a minor-league rehab stint in the coming weeks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. He remains on track for an early-July return.

More News
Our Latest Stories