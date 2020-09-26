Kershaw did not factor into the decision during Friday's win over the Angels, allowing four runs (one earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out three across four innings.

All of Kershaw's damage came via the long ball. The 32-year-old gave up a three-run home run to Mike Trout in the third inning and a solo blast to Justin Upton in the fourth. Aside from that, it was still a tough outing for the veteran ace, who was uncharacteristically lifted after the fourth frame. Of course, the Dodgers had no reason to leave him in and risk any potential injury with their sights set on the postseason. Despite starting things off on the injured list, it's been a spectacular year for the southpaw, who finishes out regular season play with a 2.16 ERA and 0.84 WHIP across 11 appearances (10 starts).