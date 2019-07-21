Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Posts six scoreless innings

Kershaw tossed six innings, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out 10 but did not factor into the decision against the Marlins on Saturday.

Kershaw left the contest with a 6-0 lead, but the Dodgers' bullpen gave the lead away in the seventh and eighth innings, denying the ace what would have been his ninth win of the season. It was a vintage performance for the southpaw -- with the 10 strikeouts representing a season high -- and he shrank his ERA to 2.84 and WHIP to 1.02 over 111 innings. Kershaw will next lines up to take on the Nationals in Washington next Saturday.

