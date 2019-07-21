Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Posts six shutout innings

Kershaw tossed six innings, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out 10 but was left with a no-decision in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Marlins.

Kershaw left the contest with a 6-0 lead, but the Dodgers' bullpen gave the lead away in the seventh and eighth innings, denying the ace what would have been his ninth win of the season. It was a vintage performance for the southpaw -- with the 10 strikeouts representing a season high -- and he shrank his ERA to 2.84 and WHIP to 1.02 over 111 innings this season. Kershaw will hope for a better result when he makes a road start versus the Nationals next Saturday.