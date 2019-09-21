Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Pulls off 15th win
Kershaw (15-5) earned the win Friday against the Rockies, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five across six innings.
Despite surrendering three home runs, Kershaw still managed to turn in the win, improving his career record against the Rockies to 23-8. Kershaw's nemeses Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado got to him once again, this time with back-to-back home runs in the first inning, each tallying the fourth homer of their careers against the 31-year-old. Kershaw also served up a home run to Garrett Hampson in the fourth. The southpaw now owns a 3.15 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 181:40 this season and will look to shake off some of the dust during his last start of the regular season on Thursday at San Diego.
