Kershaw (3-2) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings as he took the loss against the Padres on Friday.

The Padres chased Kershaw for three home runs in this one. Wil Myers hit one to lead off the second and then Fernando Tatis took him long in consecutive at-bats to eventually put the Dodgers in a 3-1 hole. The left-hander had not allowed a homer this season coming into Friday's game so it was definitely unexpected to see the Padres put up three against him through the first five innings. Kershaw still owns a very respectable 2.56 ERA and 31:4 K:BB and he'll look to get back in the win column against the Reds on Wednesday.