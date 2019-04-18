Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Pushed back one day
Kershaw will start Sunday against the Brewers, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Kershaw was initially scheduled to start Saturday, but with Hyun-jin Ryu (groin) scheduled to make his return from injury, Kershaw's start will now be pushed back to Sunday. The veteran ace looked good in his season debut Monday, giving up two earned over seven innings with six strikeouts.
