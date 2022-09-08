Kershaw did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings in a 7-3 victory over San Francisco. He struck out eight.

Kershaw surrendered just one extra-base hit in the form of a two-run homer from third baseman David Villar with nobody out in the fifth to open the scoring. This was just the third home run allowed by the lefty in his last eight starts, posting a 2.28 ERA and 0.82 WHIP over 47.1 innings during that span. Despite that success, the 34-year-old veteran has pitched six innings or more in just one of his last five games.