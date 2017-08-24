Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Ready for rehab outing Saturday

Kershaw (back) threw off flat ground again Thursday, and is ready to go for a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Although it was determined that Kershaw would head out on a rehab start prior to Thursday's session, it remains a positive sign that he was able to throw again ahead of his first outing since July 23. The left-hander is set to throw four innings or 60 pitches during his appearance with Oklahoma City, and could return to the big-league club for a start against the Padres if all goes according to plan this weekend.