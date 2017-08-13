Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Ready for simulated action
Kershaw (back) completed a bullpen session Sunday and will throw two simulated innings Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Kershaw's bullpen session went off without a hitch Sunday so he'll progress his rehab to a short simulated outing Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. If the simulated work goes well, Kershaw will likely begin a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter. The Dodgers' ace is making great progress and could conceivably rejoin the rotation before the end of the month.
