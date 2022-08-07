Kershaw (back) received an epidural injection Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that there is no timeline for when Kershaw will resume a throwing program. The starter for the National League All-Star team this season, Kershaw posted a 5.27 ERA in his first three starts out of the break before landing on the injured list. An MRI yielded favorable results, showing nothing new in Kershaw's lower back.
