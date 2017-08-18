Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Rehab assignment looming

Kershaw (back) will take to the mound Tuesday in Pittsburgh for his second simulated game, and then head out for a rehab outing later in the week, Jim Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Kershaw was able to throw another bullpen session prior to Friday's game in Detroit, tossing 40 pitches which went "very well" according to manager Dave Roberts. The southpaw is set for a three inning simulated game -- his second in as many weeks -- and then he's off for a rehab outing with either Double-A Tulsa or Triple-A Oklahoma City, which projects to occur next weekend. If all goes well, Kershaw could be back on the mound when the calendar turns to September.