Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Rehab assignment looming
Kershaw (back) will take to the mound Tuesday in Pittsburgh for his second simulated game, and then head out for a rehab outing later in the week, Jim Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
Kershaw was able to throw another bullpen session prior to Friday's game in Detroit, tossing 40 pitches which went "very well" according to manager Dave Roberts. The southpaw is set for a three inning simulated game -- his second in as many weeks -- and then he's off for a rehab outing with either Double-A Tulsa or Triple-A Oklahoma City, which projects to occur next weekend. If all goes well, Kershaw could be back on the mound when the calendar turns to September.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will throw simulated game Monday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could begin rehab assignment Monday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Ready for simulated action•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for bullpen Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Successful bullpen session Friday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for mound work Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...