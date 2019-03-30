Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Rehab start coming soon

Kershaw (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session in two days followed by at least one minor-league rehab start, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw got through a simulated game Saturday without issues and is ready for the next step as he works towards his season debut. The exact date and location of his rehab appearance have not yet been decided, and it's also unclear whether he's set for one or multiple minor-league starts. If he needs just one, he could be back in the big leagues as soon as April 9.