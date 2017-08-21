Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Rehab start on tap

Pitching coach Rick Honeycutt said Kershaw (back) will throw four innings or 60 pitches in a minor-league rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He was able to incorporate all of his pitches in a four-inning simulated game Monday, and apparently everything went off without a hitch, so he'll head to Oklahoma City for the final step in his rehab. Kershaw said he believes he could be pitching for the big club already, but the Dodgers will continue to play it safe with their ace, sending him out for a minor-league rehab start before returning Kershaw to the big-league rotation. If all goes well, he could start for the Dodgers on Sept. 1 against the Padres.