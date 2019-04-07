Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Rehab start slated for Tuesday
Kershaw (shoulder) will make his next rehab start Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Manager Dave Roberts still hasn't determined whether Kershaw will throw at Triple-A Oklahoma City or Double-A Tulsa, but this should be the ace's last rehab appearance before returning to the Dodgers, barring any last-minute setbacks. Upon the left-hander's return from the injured list, he'll likely take the spot of Julio Urias in the rotation.
