Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Rehab start Thursday
Kershaw (shoulder) will make a rehab start Thursday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kershaw will start at either Double-A Tulsa or Triple-A Oklahoma City and is slated to throw four or five innings. It has not yet been determined whether he will need a second rehab start, or if Thursday's effort will be sufficient to get him prepared to rejoin the big-league rotation.
