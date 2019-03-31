Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Rehab start Thursday

Kershaw (shoulder) will make a rehab start Thursday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw will start at either Double-A Tulsa or Triple-A Oklahoma City and is slated to throw four or five innings. It has not yet been determined whether he will need a second rehab start, or if Thursday's effort will be sufficient to get him prepared to rejoin the big-league rotation.

