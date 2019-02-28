Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Responds well to throwing session

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Thursday that Kershaw's (shoulder) throwing session went "pretty well," Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. "Things are trending in the right direction," Friedman added, according to Gurnick.

Kershaw has already been shut down twice this spring due to a balky shoulder, so Thursday's session is a welcomed step forward for the southpaw, who completed 25 throws from 60 feet. Friedman said there's still "not a lot of clarity" regarding Kershaw's health, though he added that time is on the team's side. At this point, Kershaw isn't expected to undergo another MRI -- he was sent in for one after re-signing with the Dodgers in November -- and is being considered day-to-day. He's scheduled to throw again Friday.