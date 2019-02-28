Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Responds well to throwing session
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Thursday that Kershaw's (shoulder) throwing session went "pretty well," Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. "Things are trending in the right direction," Friedman added, according to Gurnick.
Kershaw has already been shut down twice this spring due to a balky shoulder, so Thursday's session is a welcomed step forward for the southpaw, who completed 25 throws from 60 feet. Friedman said there's still "not a lot of clarity" regarding Kershaw's health, though he added that time is on the team's side. At this point, Kershaw isn't expected to undergo another MRI -- he was sent in for one after re-signing with the Dodgers in November -- and is being considered day-to-day. He's scheduled to throw again Friday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: To throw again Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Shut down from throwing•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch Monday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: To resume throwing Monday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Left shoulder didn't feel right•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...