Kershaw (back) threw a baseball at "really light intensity" Wednesday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
The activity was minimal -- Kershaw made only a handful of throws -- but it was nonetheless a positive sign that the All-Star hurler is feeling better after receiving an epidural shot Friday for his ailing back. An MRI last week didn't show anything concerning, so it appears that Kershaw could return by the end of the month. However, the Dodgers are 16 games up in the NL West, so they have no reason to rush their ace back into action. It's likely that they'll take a conservative approach to Kershaw's recovery to ensure that he's fully healthy before returning.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Receives epidural shot•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: MRI reveals best-case results•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Getting MRI on back•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Hits injured list•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Trip to injured list expected•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Tests coming Monday•