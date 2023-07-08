Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday he isn't sure if Kershaw (shoulder) will return during the team's series against the Mets after the All-Star break, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kershaw has been throwing off flat ground and threw a brief five-pitch bullpen session Friday. He previously expressed optimism about pitching after the All-Star break, but it now seems possible he might have to wait a little while longer. Kershaw has been on the injured list since Sunday with left shoulder inflammation.
