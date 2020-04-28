Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Scaling down workouts during hiatus
Kershaw has begun to ease up on his workouts while waiting for news about a resumption of play, he stated in an interview on the podcast "Off Air" with Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser.
"When I came home, I was still just kind of full-go, you know, throwing every day, lifting like I would. And then the past two weeks, I've kind of taken it a little easier, only throwing four days a week and kind of did some lighter workouts just to try and, you know, if this season goes longer than it should, just to try and be able to maintain it throughout. And then, this past week, I've started to ramp up again this week, these past two days, and, you know, with the thought of a potential maybe, you know, July start date, or something like that," Kershaw said on the podcast. The southpaw is currently at his home in Texas and noted that he has been limited to mostly throwing in his backyard. Kershaw is slated to be the Dodgers' Opening Day starter for the ninth time in his career when the 2020 season commences.
