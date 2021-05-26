Kershaw (7-3) earned the win over Houston on Tuesday, pitching 7.2 innings and allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out six.

There was undoubtedly a revenge element to the contest, as Kershaw and the Dodgers returned to the stadium where he gave up six earned runs during Game 5 of the 2017 World Series under what now is known to be nefarious circumstances. The southpaw turned in a dominant effort Tuesday, allowing only one run and limiting Houston to four hits over 7.2 frames. In his 24th big-league season, Kershaw continues to rank among the elite starters in the game. He is tied for second in MLB with seven wins and has produced a 2.94 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 71:10 K:BB across 64.1 innings this season. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against San Francisco.