Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Serves up two homers in no-decision

Kershaw allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Friday.

Manny Machado touched Kershaw up for a two-run homer in the first inning and Ian Kinsler followed suit with a solo shot in the third. Kershaw was solid otherwise and once again completed six innings, so he's turned in quality starts in all four outings so far since coming off the injured list. Kershaw is in line to face the Braves at home next week.