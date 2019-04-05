Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for bullpen Saturday

Kershaw (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw threw 61 pitches over 4.1 innings in his first rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. According to Pedro Moura of The Athletic, the 31-year-old's fastball sat between 88 and 91 mph, a slight improvement upon the velocity he showed in spring training. Kershaw will likely be slated for one more rehab start before making his way back to the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories