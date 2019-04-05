Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for bullpen Saturday
Kershaw (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Kershaw threw 61 pitches over 4.1 innings in his first rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. According to Pedro Moura of The Athletic, the 31-year-old's fastball sat between 88 and 91 mph, a slight improvement upon the velocity he showed in spring training. Kershaw will likely be slated for one more rehab start before making his way back to the majors.
