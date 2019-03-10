Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for bullpen session Monday
Kershaw (shoulder) will play catch Sunday and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kershaw hasn't thrown off a mound in a couple weeks so Monday's bullpen session could be a big step towards his potential return. Manager Dave Roberts continues to reiterate that he believes the veteran left-hander will be ready for Opening Day, and Monday's bullpen session will be the next hurdle if that is to remain a realistic possibility.
