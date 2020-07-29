Kershaw (back) completed a bullpen session Tuesday and is scheduled for another session Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts previously indicated there was a chance the veteran southpaw could step into the rotation Friday at Arizona, but he'll instead throw another bullpen. Kershaw threw 32 pitches during Tuesday's session and another 25 pitches in an up-and-down, so he should continue building from there Thursday. The 32-year-old could rejoin the Dodgers early next week if the next time on the mound goes as planned.