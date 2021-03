Kershaw will start Friday's Cactus League contest against Kansas City and is scheduled to throw two innings, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The future Hall of Famer will get his first opportunity to face opposing batters in 2021 during Friday's exhibition game. Though fellow fantasy studs Walker Buehler and Trevor Bauer have already made their spring debuts, Kershaw remains the odds-on favorite to get the ball on Opening Day against Colorado.