Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for Game 2 of NLDS
Kershaw will start Game 2 of the NLDS on Friday against the Braves, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Kershaw would have been able to start Game 1 on normal rest with his last start of the regular season coming Saturday, but Hyun-Jin Ryu will instead take the mound. Kershaw can still pitch a potential Game 5 next Wednesday on regular rest, so this simply eliminates the possibility of pitching on three days rest for Game 4, a strategy which the Dodgers said they will not utilize this postseason, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
