Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for mound work Friday
Kershaw (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Kershaw was able to throw off flat ground for the second consecutive day Wednesday, and everything apparently went well as he's now scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time since landing on the disabled list. The Dodgers will likely determine the next step in his rehab after Friday's bullpen, but the ace will ultimately require a simulated game and a rehab assignment before rejoining the Dodgers' rotation.
