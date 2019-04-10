Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for return

Kershaw (shoulder) went six innings in his rehab start with Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out six and walking none, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw gave up a couple of runs on a pair of sixth-inning solo shots but he otherwise looked sharp in his second rehab start following his first with Triple-A Oklahoma City last week. He tossed 81 pitches, 50 of them for strikes, hitting the target the Dodgers set for him. The left-hander looks to have come through both his rehab outings healthy and, per Castillo, is expected to rejoin the big-league rotation and make his season debut either Sunday against the Brewers or Monday against the Reds.