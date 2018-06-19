Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for Saturday rehab start
Kershaw (back) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers' ace has been out since May 31 with a back strain. He was originally expected to miss at least a month, though was considered a candidate to start against the Mets over the weekend. The rehab start will delay his return a little longer, but if he only needs one rehab appearance (as Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports will be the likely outcome) he would be on schedule to start June 28 against the Cubs, which would still leave him out for less than a month.
